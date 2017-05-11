One killed, four others injured in southeast Charlotte wreck

One person has died in a serious wreck in southeast Charlotte Thursday, MEDIC said.

According to the Charlotte Fire Department, the crash happened in the 9300 block of Monroe Road.

The Charlotte Fire Department tweeted around 4:53 p.m. that at least one person was entrapped in the wreck.

Traffic Accident / Entrapment; 9315 Monroe Rd; Station 29's area; seek alternate route; DGist### — Charlotte Fire Dept (@CharlotteFD) May 11, 2017

MEDIC said four patients were treated and taken to Carolinas Medical Center with non-life threatening injuries.

Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police said that Monroe Road is closed in both directions. Police are asking the public to use an alternate route.

According to WBTV's Sky3, multiple vehicles were involved in this crash.

No other information has been released.

