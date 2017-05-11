Man charged, victim identified in deadly southeast Charlotte wreck

A man was charged in a crash that left one woman dead in southeast Charlotte Thursday.

Charlotte-Mecklenburg police say 68-year-old William Graham Jr. attempted to turn left on Monroe Road from Greylyn Business Park Drive around 4:47 p.m. when he turned into the path of oncoming traffic, causing a four-car collision.

The driver of a 2012 Toyota Corolla involved, 71-year-old Barbara Dennis, was killed. Medic took three other drivers and a passenger to Novant Medical Center-Matthews, all with minor injuries.

Graham was charged with misdemeanor death by vehicle. "None of the drivers exhibited signs of impairment," CMPD says.

Police said the road reopened around 8:49 p.m. after being closed in both directions for nearly four hours.

Dennis was not wearing a seatbelt at the time, according to police.

Officers are investigating whether excessive speed was a contributing factor. Anyone with additional information is asked to call detectives at 704-432-2169 or Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600.

Copyright 2017 WBTV. All rights reserved.