Hickory mayor found dead in home

The mayor of Hickory was found dead in his home Thursday afternoon, the city of Hickory said in a press release.

The city of Hickory said Mayor Rudy Wright's body was found around 2:40 p.m. Thursday.

City Manager Warren Wood released a statement Thursday:

“It is with deepest sorrow, that I must inform you of the untimely passing of Mayor Rudy Wright today at his home. My thoughts and prayers are with his family during this difficult time. While the Hickory Police Department is conducting an investigation, at this time there are no indications of suspicious circumstances. I ask that you respect the family’s privacy and allow them time to grieve.”

Wright has been the mayor of Hickory since 2001.

No other information has been released.

Copyright 2017 WBTV. All rights reserved.