First Alert Day Friday: Still on track

Despite stubborn clouds today, we still don't see much in the way of rain chances until Friday, which is when our First Alert Day is in effect.

This evening could bring a patchy sprinkle here or there, or a stray heavier shower to the mountains late evening, but other than that it will be dry.

Friday, we anticipate clouds start to finish, and although there could be a scattered shower really at any point during the day (especially in the mountains) it still looks like late evening will be the window for heaviest rain and a few strong storms.

At this point it appears that widespread severe potential is overall fairly low, however areas closest to I-85 are under a marginal threat for severe weather, meaning isolated severe storms will be possible.

Some areas could also pick up an inch or more of rain, and a Flood Watch has already been issued for Ashe and Watauga counties from Friday morning through Saturday afternoon.

