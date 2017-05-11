First Alert Day Friday: Still on track

Blood was found in on the steering wheel, gas pedal, and brake pedal of a vehicle being driven by a man bow charged with murder, according to search warrants.More >>
The city of Hickory said Rudy Wright's body was found around 2:40 p.m. Thursday.More >>
Despite stubborn clouds today, we still don't see much in the way of rain chances until Friday, which is when our First Alert Day is in effect.More >>
A jury on Thursday found that the city of Charlotte retaliated against a former fire investigator because she complained about the safety of construction work at a new office building, awarding Crystal Eschert $1.5 million.More >>
Six people have been arrested in connection to the Wednesday morning accidental shooting of a 15-year-old from Alexander County near Taylorsville.More >>
