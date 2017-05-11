Warrants: Blood found in car of murder victim that suspect was driving

Blood was found in the SUV owned by a woman who was the victim of a homicide in Rowan County, and detectives say the murder suspect was the driver.

Donald Lee Frye, 50 of 12th Street in Kannapolis, was charged in what investigators say was the "brutal murder" of Sheila Godfrey, who was found dead at her home on April 28.

Police say Frye and Godfrey were acquainted with each other through a distant family connection that existed at one point.

Deputies were called on Friday, April 28, to the 170 block of Lyerly Pond Road in Rowan County after Godfrey was found dead. Investigators say Godfrey was killed on the evening of April 27.

Godfrey's vehicle, a white 1987 Chevrolet S-10 Blazer, was left at the Super Speedwash laundromat on Avalon Drive, and investigators said that Frye was the one who was driving it. Images of Frye were caught on the surveillance cameras in the business.

According to the warrants filed in court on Thursday, detectives searched the Blazer on May 1. Warrants note that items taken from the vehicle included samples of blood found on the steering wheel, horn, and pedals.

A woman's gold pocketbook, prescription pill bottles, matches, and fingerprints were also recovered, according to the warrant.

The warrants also lay out how the case came to the attention of investigators.

On Friday, April 28, deputies were called to Godfrey's home where Godfrey was found dead in the kitchen.

The warrant notes that "Ms. Godfrey's death was the result of a violent assault." Investigators determined that Godfrey likely died "over ten hours earlier."

Godfey was last seen alive at around 6:00 pm on the night of April 27.

As the investigation began, detectives with the Rowan Sheriff's Office were able to quickly discover that Godfrey's credit card was being used at several local businesses.

On Thursday, April 27, a "car pulled up to the gas pumps at the Shell station on East Innes Street in Salisbury and someone attempted to use Ms. Godfrey's card and then left, and a few minutes later the unknown white male arrives at the laundry mat on Avalon Drive."

On Friday, the credit card was used at Marathon gas stations in Kannapolis and Richfield, and at Domino's Pizza on South Cannon Boulevard, according to the warrant. On Saturday, the card was used again to buy gas at the Marathon station in Kannapolis.

Surveillance pictures of the man were released to the local media, including WBTV, where the pictures were placed on both the station's web and social media pages.

A confidential informant identified the man in the pictures as Frye, who had a criminal record in North Carolina and is a registered sex offender.

On May 3, Frye's home at 611 East 12th Street in Kannapolis, was searched. Investigators recovered two pizza boxes from Domino's, a crack pipe, a black hat, green tee shirt, jeans, a blue hammer with hair particles, drug paraphernalia, two pornographic DVD's, and two cell phones.a gray and black Skecher shoe, and a Timex wrist watch.

Detectives interviewed Frye on May 3, and at that time, he denied using the credit card. Frye stated that he did know Godfrey and had visited her on the Tuesday prior to her death.

After a few minutes, Frye said he would no longer talk without an attorney being present.

Frye was later charged with murder and robbery.

A second person. who is named in the warrant but not charged in the case, was also interviewed. The woman told investigators that on the night of April 27, she rode with Frye in an area near Faith Road. Frye told the woman he was going to visit a friend and that he "exited the vehicle and walked toward Lyerly Pond Road."

The woman told detectives that the next time she talked to Frye it was around midnight and that he was calling to get her to come and pick him up at the Super Speedwash on Avalon Drive.

The woman said that she later went with Frye back to his home in Kannapolis.

According to the warrants, the woman told detectives that she did not watch or read news and was not aware of Godfrey's murder until detectives told her about the incident.

The woman's cell phone was also seized and placed into evidence.

