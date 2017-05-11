New details of 'horrific' abuse emerge in Wanda Sue Larson case

The mother of the boy found chained to a porch with a dead chicken tied around his neck wants to know why more hasn’t been done to investigate and prosecute claims that her son and other children suffered sexual abuse at the hands of former Union County DSS supervisor Wanda Sue Larson and her boyfriend Dorian Harper.

The claims, which have not been publicly discussed before now, center on years-old allegations that one DSS worker called “sadistic and horrific.”

WBTV first learned of the allegations in an exclusive interview in May 2015 with the boy who was found with the dead chicken around his neck, who we refer to as Michael.

Previous story: Boy found chained to porch with chicken around neck speaks out for first time

“Dorian used to do sexual stuff to me, abused me too and she knew Dorian was abusing me, too," the boy said at the time. "She didn’t stop it. She just added on to it.”

Since the boy’s interview with WBTV, therapists and counselors have worked with Michael to uncover more details of what he and other children who were in the Larson home allege happened to them.

Both Larson and Harper have pleaded guilty to felony child abuse charges but neither have faced criminal charges related to the sexual assault allegations.

Now, Michael’s mom said she is tired of waiting for her son to get justice.

Previous story: DSS employee suspended after foster child found handcuffed to porch

“Hopefully this helps some type of way, you know? (Sheriff) Cathey will get off his butt, you know, and pursue charges like you would anybody else!” the boy’s mother said in a recent interview with WBTV. “I just feel like everybody treating her different just because she was CPS supervisor.”

Watch WBTV News Monday night at 6:00 to hear details about what Michael has told counselors Harper did to him.

Copyright 2017 WBTV. All rights reserved.