Grandparents, four teens charged in accidental shooting of Alexander Co teen

Six people have been charged in connection to the Wednesday morning accidental shooting of a 15-year-old from Alexander County near Taylorsville.

The grandparents of the teen were arrested Thursday and charged with contributing to the delinquency of a minor. In court, the 15-year-old's grandfather, Connie Brown, said he did not know the teens had guns, drugs or liquor. The grandmother said she should not have been arrested and told WBTV's Steve Ohnesorge that "she did nothing wrong."

Four teens are facing drug charges in connection to this shooting.

In court Thursday, one of the teens accused of drug charges said they had weapons for "protection." The same teen, who is 17-years-old, said that some rivals in town tried to burn down the shed that the group of teens would gather in.

The 15-year-old boy is recovering after suffering a gunshot wound to the abdomen.

Sheriff Chris Bowman says the teen, along with at least four other teens, were in a shed around 4:14 a.m. behind a home on Zeb Watts Road. "They were playing a game of some sort," the sheriff said.

The male teen grabbed at a 9mm pistol on a swivel chair and it went off, deputies said. The sheriff's office said the teen had shot himself in the abdomen area. Deputies said the teen was taken to Frye Regional Medical Center in Hickory.

The teen underwent surgery, the sheriff's office said. The teen is expected to recover, deputies said.

Authorities say there were three weapons in the shed at the time of the shooting. Deputies also found drug paraphernalia and bottles of alcohol.

Statements to deputies indicate the teens may have thought the weapons were unloaded.

This is an active investigation.

More charges and arrests are possible.

