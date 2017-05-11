Grandparents, four others charged in accidental shooting of Alexander Co teen

Six people have been arrested and charged in connection to the Wednesday morning accidental shooting of a 15-year-old from Alexander County near Taylorsville.

The grandparents of the teen were arrested Thursday and charged each with one count of misdemeanor contributing to the delinquency of a minor. Connie Mack Brown, 68, and Sharon Melinda Brown, 63, were both placed under a $5,000 secured bond.

In court, the 15-year-old's grandfather, Connie Brown, said he did not know the teens had guns, drugs or liquor. The grandmother, Sharon Melinda Brown, said she should not have been arrested and told WBTV's Steve Ohnesorge that "she did nothing wrong."

Two teens and two men are facing drug charges in connection to this shooting.

Andrew John Brown, 17, Juan Luis Gonzalez Shanchez, 17, Cody Mack Barnes, 20, and Garrett Whisnant, 22, were all arrested and charged with misdemeanor simple possession of a schedule VI controlled substance and misdemeanor possession of marijuana paraphernalia.

Brown, Gonzalez, Barnes and Whisnant were each placed in jail under a $2,000 secured bond.

In court Thursday, one of the teens accused of drug charges said they had weapons for "protection." The same teen, who is 17-years-old, said that some rivals in town tried to burn down the shed that the group of teens would gather in.

The 15-year-old boy is recovering after suffering a gunshot wound to the abdomen.

Sheriff Chris Bowman says the teen, along with at least four other teens, were in a shed around 4:14 a.m. behind a home on Zeb Watts Road. "They were playing a game of some sort," the sheriff said.

The male teen grabbed at a 9mm pistol on a swivel chair and it went off, deputies said. The sheriff's office said the teen had shot himself in the abdomen area. Deputies said the teen was taken to Frye Regional Medical Center in Hickory.

The teen underwent surgery, the sheriff's office said. The teen is expected to recover, deputies said.

Authorities say there were three weapons in the shed at the time of the shooting. Deputies also found drug paraphernalia and bottles of alcohol.

Statements to deputies indicate the teens may have thought the weapons were unloaded.

The grandparents and the four men will have their first court appearance in the Alexander County District County June 26.

This is an active investigation.

More charges and arrests are possible.

