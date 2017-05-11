Man, 65, charged with raping, shooting woman in head in 1992 cold case

A 65-year-old Maiden man has been arrested after police say he was connected to a cold case sexual assault and shooting in Charlotte from the early '90s.

According to Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police, Billy Joe Henry was arrested and charged with sexually assaulting a woman in 1992 and shooting her in the head. Officers say the incident happened on January 18, 1992 along the 3000-block of Bost Avenue.

The woman had to be hospitalized and treated for her injuries. Investigators say she suffered permanent disabilities as a result of the gunshot wound.

According to police, the CMPD Sexual Assault Cold Case Unit reopened the investigation and was able to re-examine the evidence due to technology advances since the crime. A DNA profile was obtained and matched Henry.

He was arrested Wednesday in Hickory, NC and transported to the Mecklenburg County Jail.

He has been charged with attempted murder, 1st degree rape, 1st degree kidnapping and assault with a deadly weapon.

Copyright 2017 WBTV. All rights reserved.