Duke Energy makes dramatic presentation about live power line dangers

Any time that there is severe weather, the loss of electrical power is a possibility. Snow, ice, high winds, and heavy rains can cause power outages when lines snap due to weight, or when trees or other objects fall across lines.

On Thursday, Duke Energy made a dramatic presentation to first responders, firefighters, and EMS workers about the dangers of coming into contact with live power lines.

The company has a special trailer equipped with power lines and transformers. Linemen use the equipment to show how live lines react when they come into contact with a variety of objects.

"I think the takeaway is two things," said Randy Welch of Duke Energy, "one is how we appreciate that they are out there every day making the sacrifices they make to keep the community safe, but the second thing is that we want to help them do their jobs more effectively and be sure they are safe when they respond to all kinds of issues that may come about."

To demonstrate that, the linemen touched various articles against the 11,000-volt live power line. An aluminum step ladder, a rubber work boot, a metal toy truck, and even a toy snake all sparked and flamed when they touched the line.

"When they were going through the various demonstrations and they're able to demonstrate what an 11,000-volt arc looks like, sounds like, when a responder sees that, that's never been exposed to that type of event on an actual scene, it gives them some invaluable training so that hopefully moving forward they will remember that to be better prepared and better aware so if they are faced with some type of situation like that then they can better protect not only themselves but the public around them too," said Rowan County Emergency Services Director Frank Thomason.

Emergency personnel from Rowan, Cabarrus, Iredell, and Stanly Counties all were able to watch the demonstration.

