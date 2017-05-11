Three masked men wanted in Gastonia home burglary, assault

Three masked robbers are wanted for breaking into a Gastonia home and assaulting the residents.

Gastonia police say it happened just after 12:30 a.m. Thursday at a home on Crawford Avenue.

The men broke into the home, tied up the residents and stole property and a car, police say.

According to the police report, there were seven victims total. The victims suffered minor injuries and were checked out by EMS.

The robbers are described as two white males and one black male. The stolen car is listed as a 2016 Chevrolet Cruze with NC tag number EDF4681.

The robbers face charges for assault, residential burglary, and motor vehicle theft.

The case is under investigation and anyone with information is asked to call police.

