Memorial 5k being held Saturday for fallen firefighter Bradley Long

A 5k memorial will kick off Saturday for fallen captain Bradley Long, the firefighter who drowned while searching for a missing swimmer in Lake Norman last June.

The Captain Bradley Long Memorial 5K will start at 8:30 a.m. Saturday outside Sherrills Ford Elementary/Sherrills Ford and Terrell Fire & Rescue, located at 8073 Sherrills Ford Road in Sherills Ford.

"Purpose of the Bradley Long Memorial Fund is to assist with fire prevention education and events, scholarship opportunities, provide CPR instructional training to the community and other community educational services," race coordinators say.

Participants will pick up packets ahead of the race, between 7 and 8 a.m. Saturday.

Awards are also being offered for first, second and third place for various age groups.

