10-year-old driver strikes two cars in Salisbury parking lot

A 10-year-old girl backed into two cars while driving in a Salisbury apartment complex Wednesday night.

It happened around 7:30 p.m. at the Lauren Pointe Apartments.

According to police, the girl's 19-year-old sister gave the 10-year-old permission to drive her 2008 Honda. The teen told police the girl panicked and hit two cars while trying to back into a parking space.

No injuries were reported but two cars sustained damage.

There's no word on charges.

