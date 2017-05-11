South Meck English teacher accused of sex acts with 2 male students at apartment

A Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools high school teacher faces multiple sex charges involving two students.

Sources confirm that 28-year-old Juan Vazquez, a teacher at South Mecklenburg High School, was arrested on three felony counts of indecent liberties with a student and three felony counts of sex act with a student.

In court Thursday, Vazquez admitted to having students over to his apartment to study. Vazquez is accused of having indecent liberties with two of his male students, lawyers said in court.

Vazquez confessed in court that oral sex was performed with the students. Lawyers added that Vazquez also confessed to having the students take pictures of their private area.

Vazquez teaches AP English Literature and Composition and 11th grade English, according to a site CMS links to for Vazquez.

"Thank you for taking the time to visit this website! My name is Mr. Juan Vazquez and I teach AP English Literature and Composition and 11th grade English at South Mecklenburg High School. I am excited that you are visiting this page, where you, as a student or a parent, can learn more about me, as a teacher.," Vazquez posted in an introductory note on the site.

WBTV learned Wednesday that a South Meck teacher was allegedly being investigated for having "inappropriate contact with students."

The principal of South Mecklenburg High School, Maureen Furr, sent a voicemail to parents and families Wednesday evening saying that the school is working with law enforcement regarding the allegations.

RELATED: South Meck HS teacher accused of having "inappropriate contact with students"

CMS has not confirmed whether that teacher is Vazquez.

Vazquez's bond was set for $165,000.

Copyright 2017 WBTV. All rights reserved.