South Meck English teacher accused of sex act with student

A Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools high school teacher is accused of taking indecent liberties with a student.

Sources confirm that 28-year-old Juan Vazquez, a teacher at South Mecklenburg High School, was arrested on three felony counts of indecent liberties with a student and three felony counts of sex act with a student.

Vazques teaches AP English Literature and Composition and 11th grade English, according to a site CMS links to for Vazquez.

Details surrounding the allegations have not been released.

Vazquez was arrested Wednesday and is due in court Thursday afternoon.

