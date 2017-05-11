Warrants issued in connection with downspout theft

The Salisbury Police Department has issued arrest warrants for the man they believe is responsible for stealing downspouts from two homes.

Nathaniel Lee Lynn, 38, is wanted for two counts of misdemeanor larceny and one count of felony larceny.

Police say he may be driving a blue Toyota Camry.

Anyone with information regarding his location please call Det. Rooplal 704-638-2096 or Crime Stoppers at 1-866-639-5245.

Tips may be submitted online at http://tips.salisburyrowancrimestoppers.org/

Downspouts were taken recently from three locations, including 217 S. Church St., 420 Mitchell Ave. and 422 Mitchell Ave.

In two cases the downspouts were made of copper, but in the third case the downspout was aluminum painted to look like copper.

