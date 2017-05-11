Man arrested for allegedly stealing downspouts in Salisbury

The Salisbury Police Department arrested the man they believe is responsible for stealing downspouts from two homes.

Nathaniel Lee Lynn, 38, was wanted Thursday for two counts of misdemeanor larceny and one count of felony larceny. Officials said Lynn was arrested later Thursday afternoon by Canton Police after he was stopped for not wearing his seat belt.

Lynn was served with the three outstanding warrants. In two cases the downspouts were made of copper, but in the third case the downspout was aluminum painted to look like copper.

Officials said Lynn was placed in the Haywood County Detention Center under a $10,000 bond.

Police said Lynn is expected to be brought back to Rowan County for court and his first court appearance is scheduled for May 22.

Anyone with information regarding this case is asked to call Det. Rooplal 704-638-2096 or Crime Stoppers at 1-866-639-5245. Tips may be submitted online at http://tips.salisburyrowancrimestoppers.org/

