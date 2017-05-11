BLOG: Wet end to work week

As the WBTV Weather Team has been talking about for several days, it appears fairly likely that the work week will end on a wet note as low pressure and a front heads our way.

While today will be mostly sunny and hot…even a little on the humid side…with afternoon readings in the upper 80s in most neighborhoods outside of the mountains. There little chance for much rain today and just a small chance for a shower tonight as low falls back in to the mild 60s.

Friday will bring changes and that’s why we’ve declared late Friday as a FIRST ALERT DAY, providing you a heads up that wet weather is on the way and it could impact you and your family.

More clouds filter in Friday and cooler afternoon readings in the seasonal 70s are expected. Regarding rain, it’s not too likely during the morning hours, but becomes increasingly likely as we move through the afternoon and into the evening hours.

The rain may impact the afternoon commute, especially in western portions of the WBTV viewing area and any outdoor plans for Friday evening.

The severe weather threat is pretty low, but there could be a few stronger thunderstorms late Friday, mainly along and south of I-85. As for rain, in general, outside of any heavier downpours, most neighborhoods should receive rainfall of ½ to 1 inch.

Rain should move out Saturday morning with sunshine returning for Saturday afternoon with readings in the 70s and Mother’s Day looks sunny and warm with a high nar 80°.

