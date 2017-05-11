Two seriously injured in crash on I-485 in west Charlotte - | WBTV Charlotte

Two people were seriously injured in a crash on Interstate 485 in west Charlotte early Thursday morning. 

The crash happened around 4:09 a.m. on I-485 outer at Wilkinson Boulevard, shutting down several lanes for a time. 

Medic says they took two people to Carolinas Medical Center-Main with serious injuries. At least two vehicles were involved. 

There's no word on what caused the crash. 

