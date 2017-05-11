Two seriously injured in crash on I-485 in west Charlotte

The crash happened around 4:09 a.m. on I-485 outer at Wilkinson Boulevard, shutting down several lanes for a time.More >>
The crash happened around 4:09 a.m. on I-485 outer at Wilkinson Boulevard, shutting down several lanes for a time.More >>
The Captain Bradley Long Memorial 5K will start at 8:30 a.m. Saturday outside Sherrills Ford Elementary/Sherrills Ford and Terrell Fire & Rescue.More >>
The Captain Bradley Long Memorial 5K will start at 8:30 a.m. Saturday outside Sherrills Ford Elementary/Sherrills Ford and Terrell Fire & Rescue.More >>
It happened around 7:30 p.m. at the Lauren Pointe Apartments.More >>
It happened around 7:30 p.m. at the Lauren Pointe Apartments.More >>
Sources confirm that 28-year-old Juan Vazquez, a teacher at South Mecklenburg High School, was arrested on the student sex allegations Wednesday.More >>
Sources confirm that 28-year-old Juan Vazquez, a teacher at South Mecklenburg High School, was arrested on the student sex allegations Wednesday.More >>
At age 28, it’s time to be great.More >>
At age 28, it’s time to be great.More >>