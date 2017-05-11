Crash seriously injures two, shuts down part of I-485 in west Charlotte

While today will be mostly sunny and hot…even a little on the humid side…with afternoon readings in the upper 80s in most neighborhoods outside of the mountains.More >>
While today will be mostly sunny and hot…even a little on the humid side…with afternoon readings in the upper 80s in most neighborhoods outside of the mountains.More >>
The crash happened around 4:09 a.m. on I-485 outer at Wilkinson Boulevard, shutting down several lanes for a time.More >>
The crash happened around 4:09 a.m. on I-485 outer at Wilkinson Boulevard, shutting down several lanes for a time.More >>
The Rev. William Barber said in a conference call Wednesday that he'll work with various groups on the campaign when he steps down in June after 12 years as state chapter president.More >>
The Rev. William Barber said in a conference call Wednesday that he'll work with various groups on the campaign when he steps down in June after 12 years as state chapter president.More >>
Five dogs were seized from a home on Lincolnton Road in Salisbury on Wednesday afternoon.More >>
Five dogs were seized from a home on Lincolnton Road in Salisbury on Wednesday afternoon.More >>
According to the North Carolina Highway Patrol, the wreck occurred shortly before 9:30 p.m. on Interstate 85 northbound at Edgewood Road.More >>
According to the North Carolina Highway Patrol, the wreck occurred shortly before 9:30 p.m. on Interstate 85 northbound at Edgewood Road.More >>