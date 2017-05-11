North Carolina NAACP leader of protest movement to step down

The NAACP leader who launched the "Moral Monday" movement in North Carolina isn't seeking another term as state chapter president, saying he'll concentrate instead on a poor people's campaign like one the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr. was building before his assassination.

The Rev. William Barber said in a conference call Wednesday that he'll work with various groups on the campaign when he steps down in June after 12 years as state chapter president.

Under Barber, the state chapter blocked enforcement of North Carolina's attempts to limit voting rights and supported rights for gay and transgender people. During the "Moral Monday" protests, more than 1,000 people were arrested for civil disobedience, including Barber.

He'll remain on the NAACP's national board.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.