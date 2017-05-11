Woman Killed, Daughter Injured On I-85

Good morning to you on this Thursday, 11 May 2017, from the WBTV News morning team! We hope you’ll join us for WBTV News This Morning from 4:30 to 9 AM for the area’s best, most complete, and accurate morning newscast.

Here’s a brief look at some of the stories we’re following for you this morning:

A mother was killed and her ten-year-old daughter seriously injured in a wreck on I-85 in Gaston County.

A death investigation is underway in west Charlotte right now. Police say a person was found dead last night at a home on Chalk Hill Lane...not far from Mount Holly Huntersville Road.

Grief counselors will be at South Mecklenburg High School today after the principal alerted parents to an investigation involving a teacher. Mark Davenport will be LIVE with details.

Right now police are looking for a man who vanished after going to a concert with friends at the N-C Music Factory in Charlotte. 23-year-old Terry Denning the second was last seen Friday.

The latest crime stats for Charlotte are out. Our Micah Smith will be LIVE with details.

Good news for travelers headed south. That section of I-85 that was shut down in Atlanta, is going to reopen no later than Monday according to officials.

Plus…Kristen Miranda is in the Alert Center, monitoring multiple news sources so you are the FIRST to get breaking news and news just that’s just in.

You’ll get the certified most accurate forecast from meteorologist Al Conklin.

Chris Larson is in the First Alert Traffic Center…keeping a very close eye on traffic conditions and will let you know if there’s anything that will impact your morning drive.

All that and so much more when you join us from 4:30 to 7 AM on WBTV…then 7 to 9 AM on the Bounce Channel. Plus, we have several special, in-studio guests during our 8 AM hour on Bounce. Hope to see you then.