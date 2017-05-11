EXCLUSIVE: Demetrius Montgomery's father didn't know about son's prison transfers, just like victims' families

The man convicted of killing two CMPD officers in cold blood back in 2007 was moved to a new prison, again without the families of the men he killed knowing. He’s now at Nash Correctional Institute.

Turns out Montgomery’s own family – talking for the first time Wednesday night to WBTV Anchor Molly Grantham – says they didn’t know he was moved either.

Montgomery’s father sent Grantham a photo he says was taken May 2nd, 2017, when he visited his son in the state correctional facility in Albemarle.

Officials with the Department of Public Safety moved Montgomery from maximum security to medium security years ago. But it wasn’t common knowledge.

Sean Clark’s parents, Bob and Elona Clark, say they were upset they weren’t told and that a man who killed two officers in cold blood was considered less of a threat and had been downgraded a security level.

Montgomery's own father, who only wants to go by his first name, Donald, says he wasn’t informed either.

"It caught us by surprise that he was moved,” Donald said. “And when news headlines said he was moved around before that because of the family’s request, we never requested it.”

Similar to the Clarks, Donald also said he didn’t know about previous prison transfers.

When asked how often he talks with his son, Donald said Montgomery calls him twice a month. That’s notable because Montgomery never said a word in his trial seven years ago.

His father said he now speaks... though not much about that night back in 2007. His father also told Grantham he is determined to keep a promise to Elona Clark who after the trial asked him to find out what really happened to her son.

As for why he was moved from facility to facility, a spokesperson for North Carolina Department of Public Safety says “inmates commonly move within the prison system for a variety of reasons”, but he could not discuss specifics of any particular inmate’s move.

