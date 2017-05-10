Death investigation underway in west Charlotte - | WBTV Charlotte

Death investigation underway in west Charlotte

WBTV graphic WBTV graphic
CHARLOTTE, NC (WBTV) -

One person was found dead in west Charlotte Wednesday night. 

According to Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police, the death investigation occurred at a home in the 1000 block of Chalk Hill Lane.

Police said the 911 call came in around 9:26 p.m. 

No other information has been released. 

Copyright 2017 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly