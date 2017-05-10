Troopers ID woman killed in I-85 crash, daughter seriously injured

A woman has been identified after she was killed in a crash involving a tractor-trailer and a car along Interstate 85 in Gaston County Wednesday night.

According to the North Carolina Highway Patrol, the 41-year-old Waleska Rodrigues Rivera, of Shelby, was killed in the wreck which occurred shortly before 9:30 p.m. on I-85 northbound at Edgewood Road.

Troopers said a Rivera's 10-year-daughter was seriously injured in the wreck.

According to troopers, Rivera and her daughter were traveling north on I-85 in a Toyota. Highway Patrol said the tractor-trailer stopped due to construction work in the area. Witnessed told troopers that the Toyota failed to brake before striking the back of the tractor-trailer.

The road reopened just before 11:30 p.m. Wednesday night after being closed for nearly two hours.

Highway Patrol said the young girl was taken to CaroMont Regional Medical Center.

Copyright 2017 WBTV. All rights reserved.