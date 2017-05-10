Troopers ID woman killed in I-85 crash, daughter seriously injured

Search warrants served at the home of a vocal animal advocate in Salisbury reveal a home full of feces, urine, dead animals and a neighborhood problem with rats caused by conditions at the home.More >>
Search warrants served at the home of a vocal animal advocate in Salisbury reveal a home full of feces, urine, dead animals and a neighborhood problem with rats caused by conditions at the home.More >>
According to the North Carolina Highway Patrol, the wreck occurred shortly before 9:30 p.m. on Interstate 85 northbound at Edgewood Road.More >>
According to the North Carolina Highway Patrol, the wreck occurred shortly before 9:30 p.m. on Interstate 85 northbound at Edgewood Road.More >>
Sources confirm that 28-year-old Juan Vazquez, a teacher at South Mecklenburg High School, was arrested on the student sex allegations Wednesday.More >>
Sources confirm that 28-year-old Juan Vazquez, a teacher at South Mecklenburg High School, was arrested on the student sex allegations Wednesday.More >>
Gastonia police say it happened just after 12:30 a.m. Thursday at a home on Crawford Avenue.More >>
Gastonia police say it happened just after 12:30 a.m. Thursday at a home on Crawford Avenue.More >>
The crash happened around 4:09 a.m. on I-485 outer at Wilkinson Boulevard, shutting down several lanes for a time.More >>
The crash happened around 4:09 a.m. on I-485 outer at Wilkinson Boulevard, shutting down several lanes for a time.More >>