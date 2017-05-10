Mother killed, daughter seriously injured in Gaston County wreck - | WBTV Charlotte

Mother killed, daughter seriously injured in Gaston County wreck

A crash involving a tractor-trailer and a car closed a road on Interstate 85 in Gaston County Wednesday night. 

According to the North Carolina Highway Patrol, the wreck occurred shortly before 9:30 p.m. on I-85 northbound at Edgewood Road.

Troopers said a woman died and her 10-year-daughter was seriously injured in the wreck. 

Troopers said the mother and her daughter were traveling north on I-85 in a Toyota. Highway Patrol said the tractor-trailer stopped due to construction work in the area. Witnessed told troopers that the Toyota failed to brake before striking the back of the tractor-trailer. 

The mother and the daughter were traveling around 65 mph. 

The road has been closed since 9:30 p.m. The road is expected to reopen around 11:30 p.m. 

Highway Patrol said the daughter was taken to CaroMont Regional Medical Center. 

No other information has been released. 

