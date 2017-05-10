Teacher accused

Hi everyone, this is Paul Cameron at my desk in the WBTV Newsroom.
Just weeks before the end of the school year and another teacher is accused of inappropriate conduct with a student. We’re at South Meck High tonight asking questions after the principal confirmed an investigation underway via voice mail to parents.
A police chase in north Charlotte ends with a pickup truck crashing into a house. We don’t know if anyone was arrested and we’re working to find out why police were chasing this vehicle in the first place.
Here’s a strange story—a Charlotte man and his car have gone missing after a concert last Friday at the NC Music Factory. He was last seen with his friends but hasn’t been seen since.
Also, tonight a local animal advocate facing some serious allegations tonight after investigators say they found dogs living in filthy conditions, some without water. Reporter Alex Giles is in Salisbury with new details.
Molly Grantham spoke to the father of cop killer Demetrius Montgomery tonight by phone. He tells her the prison system never told him they were moving his son was moved into four prisons over seven years.
Please join Molly Grantham, Eric Thomas, Delano Little and me for WBTV News at 11:00!
