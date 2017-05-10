Truck slams into Charlotte home following police chase

One person has been arrested when a truck crashed into a home in northwest Charlotte Wednesday evening , police said.

The wreck occurred around 8:19 p.m. in the 700 block of Key Street.

Officials on scene told WBTV that the truck was involved in a police chase before striking the home.

According to Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police, officers performed a traffic stop on 4th Street when the truck fled from the scene and out of eye of officers.

A short time later, the driver spotted police and fled the scene again before crashing into the home, police said.

No injuries have been reported. MEDIC said they are on scene.

Officials have not said whether anyone was home at the time of the wreck.

The driver of the truck has been arrested, police say. Police said the passenger is still at large.

