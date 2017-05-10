Truck slams into Charlotte home after police chase

One person has been arrested when a truck crashed into a home in northwest Charlotte Wednesday evening , police said.

The wreck occurred around 8:19 p.m. in the 700 block of Key Street.

Officials on scene told WBTV that the truck was involved in a police chase before striking the home.

No injuries have been reported. MEDIC said they are on scene.

Police said one suspect is outstanding. It is unclear if the person arrested was the driver of the truck.

There has been no information released on what led to the police chase.

