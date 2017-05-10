Truck slams into Charlotte home after fleeing from police

One person has been arrested when a truck crashed into a home in northwest Charlotte Wednesday evening , police said.

The wreck occurred around 8:19 p.m. in the 700 block of Key Street.

Officials on scene told WBTV that the truck was involved in a police chase before striking the home.

According to Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police, officers performed a traffic stop on a truck that was speeding on Tuckaseegee Road and Berryhill Road. Officers said the truck fled from the scene and out of eye of officers. Police said they did not pursue the truck.

A short time later, the truck got caught up in traffic on Glenwood at I-85. CMPD said the driver spotted police and fled the scene again at a high rate of speed before crashing into the home on Key Street, police said.

Officers said the driver and a passenger then fled from the vehicle after hitting the home.

No injuries have been reported.

Officials said no one was inside the home at the time of the wreck.

The driver of the truck has been arrested, police say. Police said the passenger is still at large.

The driver was charged with multiple traffic violations, including hit-and-run and failure to heed to blue lights.

Police said additional charges may be pending.

