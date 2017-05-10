Surveillance videos released of wreck involving involving CATS bus

Surveillance videos were released Wednesday of a wreck involving a CATS bus in uptown Charlotte from last week.

The two-vehicle wreck occurred at Trade Street and Church Street on May 3.

MEDIC said two people were taken to Carolinas Medical Center with injuries.

One person had serious injuries and another had minor injuries, MEDIC said.

No information has been released on whether the injured people were passengers on the bus or in the second vehicle.

