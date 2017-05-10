Bounce Scholar of the Week: Dhe'Monie Teague

Each week during the school year, Project L.I.F.T. selects a student who is excelling not only inside the classroom, but outside as well. The student, along with their favorite teacher, are featured every Wednesday on WBTV News on Bounce at 8 p.m. The program operates within the Charlotte-Mecklenburg School System.

This week's scholar is a Dhe'Monie Teague who is an 8th grader at Ashley Park.

Bio: Dhe'monie balances her academics and athletics beautifully, showing true dedication to both with a smile. Dhe'monie always has a kind word for her classmates, is quick to help others. Dhe'monie's presence in the classroom and on the field always brings her teams closer to excellence.

Dhe'monie was born in 2003 at Presbyterian Hospital, where she was born two months early and weigh 1 lb 7 ounces at birth. Dhe'monie has blossomed into a beautiful young lady.

Dhe'monie loves sports, drawing and playing the drums and guitar. Dhe'monie showed interest in playing the guitar and playing basketball at the 5-years-old. Dhe'monie played three sports this year at Ashley Park Academy, including basketball, volleyball and soccer.

Dhe'monie was captain of the basketball team.

Dhe'monie's favorite subjects are science and math. Dhe'monie participates in STEAM Saturday at Ashley Park, which are held on select Saturday's each month.

While playing in sports in 2017 and 2016, Dhe'monie has maintained A/B average that have gotten better every quarter. Dhe'Monie will be receiving an award from Delta Sigma Theta on May 20. We are all proud of her accomplishments.

Dhe'monie has 3 siblings and she is the middle child. Nicole Teague is her mother.

