Molly's Kids: Brothers fighting cancer surprised again! They get to meet Tim Tebow...

When it rains it pours. This time in a good way.

Last week, WBTV saw Parker Jackson receive a full scholarship to Wingate University. On Wednesday night, WBTV found out Parker and his brother Preston are about to meet their sports hero, Tim Tebow.

Both Parker and Preston have the same type of cancer. They are brothers from Forest City in Rutherford County, though Preston currently attends UNC Charlotte. I highlighted their story in a #MollysKids post last month.

In that post, I mentioned they were fans of Tebow. Charlotte-based charity Dream On 3 saw that post and made things happen, the way DO3 always seems to make things happen.

On Wednesday, DO3 approached Parker and Preston and let them know they are going to receive a full VIP experience. Being that Tebow is connected to two sports, Parker and Preston were able to choose a baseball experience or an SEC football game experience.

As you see in the video, both boys chose football.

I am not allowed to give more details than that, but it’s all happening through Dream On 3, yes, AND the Tim Tebow Foundation. So, rest assured, the access is there. (I read the mission statements for both groups – they’re crazily similar. Both talk about faith, hope and love.)

The brothers been through so much and continue to fight cancer so aggressively, I’m thrilled the #MollysKids post caught attention and was able to help sprinkle in good news these past few days.

“We’re the strongest we’ve ever been,” mom Sharon said Wednesday. “In the midst of it all, we’re the strongest we’ve ever been.”

-Molly

