South Meck HS teacher accused of having "inappropriate contact with students"

A teacher at South Mecklenburg High School is being investigated for allegedly having "inappropriate contact with students," according to the school's principal.

The principal of South Mecklenburg High School, Maureen Furr, sent a voicemail to parents and families Wednesday evening saying that the school is working with law enforcement regarding the allegations.

In the voicemail, the principal claimed that the school and CMS took immediate action once the allegations came to light.

Furr said counseling and additional services will be provided to students during the investigation.

No names have been released.

