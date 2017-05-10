Burglar falls while fleeing from beauty salon

Petty break-ins and thefts are common just about everywhere. What's rare is a burglar who breaks in with ease, but has a painful departure.

With two swift mule kicks, a north Charlotte burglar breaks glass and slips through the front door of Emily's Unisex Salon on North Tryon at 3 a.m.

Needless to say, it was a bit surprising to see the glass door give way so easily.

"Easily with about two kicks he's already in there," said CMPD Detective Tori Roddey.

The burglar was undisguised so the description is simple to explain.

"A light skinned black male, could be Puerto Rican maybe with a slight afro. He's wearing a white shirt and blue jean shorts and that's it," Roddey said.

The detective says the man went straight to the cash register and got a few dollars in petty cash that the owner keeps there to use when the store reopens each morning.

The alarm sounds, so the burglar's in a hurry. As he tries to leave, the man slips and lands on his rear end. The burglar appears to have cut himself.

"It looks like he did, may have. Left some blood possibly? Possibly some evidence," Roddey said. "It's some sort of sweet justice, you know, small business owners and he takes petty cash, but it's the damage to the property and damage to the door."

And the look on his face after he slipped getting out.

"Was priceless, yeah," Roddey said.

Fortunately, information on who the burglar is comes with a nice price. There's up to $1,000 reward paid if your tip gets him arrested.

Call Crime Stoppers at (704) 334-1600 and you won't have to leave your name.

Copyright 2017 WBTV. All rights reserved.

