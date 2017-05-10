CHARLOTTE KNIGHTS: Knights Golf Classic Raises $22,495 for Levine Children's Hospital

10th Annual Knights Golf Classic Raises $22,495 for Levine Children’s Hospital

Knights Raise Largest Total in 10-Year History



(UPTOWN CHARLOTTE, NC) -- On Wednesday, May 10th, the Charlotte Knights held their 10th Annual Golf Classic at The Golf Club at Ballantyne. Just like in previous seasons, Wednesday’s annual golf tournament was a big success. Overall, the day’s festivities raised $22,495 for Levine Children’s Hospital. This year’s total was the largest in the 10-year history.



The Knights are committed to supporting the community and will continue the tradition of bringing together baseball and golf to raise money for the Levine Children’s Hospital at Carolinas Medical Center each season.



