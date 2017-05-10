CHARLOTTE KNIGHTS: Knights Lose To Indians Wednesday in Series Finale

Knights Drop Wednesday’s Finale to Indians 1-0

Indianapolis Scores Only Run of the Game in the 2nd Inning



(INDIANAPOLIS, IN) -- RHP Chris Volstad allowed just one run over five innings, but it was just enough to propel the Indianapolis Indians to a 1-0 win over the Charlotte Knights on Wednesday in the finale of their three-game series from Victory Field in Indianapolis, IN. The Indians won all three games in the series against the Knights.



Making his third start of the season, Volstad (0-2, 6.55) was sharp over five innings, but proved to be the hard-luck losing pitcher after allowing just one run in the second inning. Volstad, 30, gave up an RBI single to Joey Terdoslavich, which ended up as the only run of the afternoon. Terdoslavich paced the offense with two hits and the RBI.



Indianapolis RHP Tyler Eppler (3-1, 2.36) held the Knights to just four hits over seven innings en route to the win. Relievers A.J. Schugel and Dovydas Neverauskas held the Knights scoreless over the final two frames. Neverauskas earned his fourth save of the season.



Outfielder Jacob May recorded two of Charlotte’s four hits on the day. May finished the afternoon 2-for-4 with a double. Second baseman Yoan Moncada -- the top overall prospect in baseball according to MLB.com -- went 1-for-4 with a stolen base, his ninth of the year. The 21-year-old Cuban native is batting .345 on the season.



The Knights will continue their six-game road trip on Thursday and make the trek to Louisville, KY to face the Louisville Bats (Triple-A affiliate of the Cincinnati Reds). RHP Reynaldo Lopez (3-1, 3.94) will get the start for the Knights against Louisville RHP Rob Wooten (1-2, 5.91). Pre-game radio coverage of Thursday’s 7:05 p.m. game will begin at 6:50 p.m. on ESPN Charlotte (730 AM) and CharlotteKnights.com. The “Voice of the Charlotte Knights” Matt Swierad will have the call for all of the action for the game from Victory Field.





