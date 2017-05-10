Violent crimes spike in Charlotte compared to same time last year

According to the North Carolina Highway Patrol, the wreck occurred shortly before 9:30 p.m. on Interstate 85 northbound at Edgewood Road.More >>
According to the North Carolina Highway Patrol, the wreck occurred shortly before 9:30 p.m. on Interstate 85 northbound at Edgewood Road.More >>
Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police said that during the first quarter of 2017- from January to March - violence crime spiked 8.6 percent, property crime dropped 0.6 percent and overall crime increased 0.8 percent from this time last year.More >>
Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police said that during the first quarter of 2017- from January to March - violence crime spiked 8.6 percent, property crime dropped 0.6 percent and overall crime increased 0.8 percent from this time last year.More >>
According to Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police, the investigation is going on in the 1000 block of Chalk Hill Lane.More >>
According to Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police, the investigation is going on in the 1000 block of Chalk Hill Lane.More >>
The wreck occurred around 8:19 p.m. in the 700 block of Key Street.More >>
The wreck occurred around 8:19 p.m. in the 700 block of Key Street.More >>
The two-vehicle wreck occurred at Trade Street and Church Street May 3.More >>
The two-vehicle wreck occurred at Trade Street and Church Street May 3.More >>