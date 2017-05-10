Iredell County man charged with indecent liberties with a child

An Iredell County man has been arrested for allegedly assaulting a child in his family, deputies said.

According to the Iredell County Sheriff's Office, 29-year-old Joshua Erik Moore was arrested Thursday and charged with two counts of indecent liberties with a child.

The sheriff's office said the incident happened in February in Statesville.

Deputies said they arrested Moore following an interview with the child involved and several witnesses.

Moore was placed in the Iredell County Detention Center under a $25,000 secure bond.

No other information has been released.

