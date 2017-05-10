BLOG: Hottest day yet?

North Carolina will receive only $6.1 million from the Trump administration. That’s 99 percent less than the requested amount.More >>
North Carolina will receive only $6.1 million from the Trump administration. That’s 99 percent less than the requested amount.More >>
According to the Iredell County Sheriff's Office, 29-year-old Joshua Erik Moore was arrested Thursday and charged with two counts of indecent liberties with a child.More >>
According to the Iredell County Sheriff's Office, 29-year-old Joshua Erik Moore was arrested Thursday and charged with two counts of indecent liberties with a child.More >>
The school's resource officer discovered several knives, a bottle of flammable liquid, fireworks, a dismantled shotgun shell and a "hit list" inside the book bag of a student Tuesday.More >>
The school's resource officer discovered several knives, a bottle of flammable liquid, fireworks, a dismantled shotgun shell and a "hit list" inside the book bag of a student Tuesday.More >>
Thursday's forecast high is 88°. That would make it the hottest day so far this year... the hottest day since last October! (By the way, the average high is 78°.)More >>
Thursday's forecast high is 88°. That would make it the hottest day so far this year... the hottest day since last October! (By the way, the average high is 78°.)More >>
A man is wanted in connection to breaking into five Charlotte businesses in west Charlotte on Sunday, police said.More >>
A man is wanted in connection to breaking into five Charlotte businesses in west Charlotte on Sunday, police said.More >>