Police: Man wanted for breaking into several west Charlotte businesses

A man is wanted in connection to allegedly breaking into and attempting to break into five west Charlotte businesses Sunday, police said.

According to Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police, the man is responsible for the following break-ins and attempted break-ins that occurred Sunday:

Gardenia's on Alleghany Street around 5:36 a.m.

The Joy Mart on West Morehead Street around 7:30 a.m.

The World Famous Open Kitchen on West Morehead Street around 8:48 a.m.

Beauregard's on Freedom Drive around 12:17 p.m.

Pinky's Bar and Grille on West Morehead Street

Police describe the robber as a white male, approximately 28-35 years old and between 6 foot to 6-foot-2.

The man appears to have a small beard and a medium build, police said. Officers said the man was last seen wearing a dark colored jacket over a light colored hoodie, khaki pants, black boots and a white scarf or t-shirt over his face. Police said the man was also wearing one white glove and one black glove during the break-ins.

Officers said the man was driving a black 4-door sedan, which could possibly be a 2002-2006 Toyota model. The vehicle's hubcap is missing from the front left tire, CMPD said.

Police said the man broke glass windows and doors to enter the buildings in each of the break-ins.

If you have any information regarding these robberies, you're asked to call Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600.

