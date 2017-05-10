Family escapes south Charlotte apartment fire

No one was seriously injured in an apartment fire in south Charlotte Wednesday afternoon.

The fire began shortly before 2:45 p.m. at a apartment unit at the Montclaire Estates Apartments in the 8500 block of Lodge South Circle.

The Charlotte Fire Department tweeted that the fire was under control within 25 minutes.

Update: Structure Fire; 8541 Lodge South Cr; 27 FF's control fire in 25 minutes; 1 civilian treated by Medic; fire under investigation — Charlotte Fire Dept (@CharlotteFD) May 10, 2017

One person was treated by MEDIC, the Charlotte Fire Department said.

Firefighters told WBTV that it was an accidental fire.

Crews have not released information on what started the fire.

