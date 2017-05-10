Search underway for missing Lincoln County teen

Deputies are asking for the public's help in finding a missing teen who was last seen Monday night in Lincoln County.

According to the Lincoln County Sheriff's Office, a missing person's report was filed for 15-year-old Justin Ryan Shoemake from Vale.

Deputies said Shoemake was last seen around 10 p.m. Monday night in western Lincoln County. The sheriff's office said Shoemake does not have his cellphone.

Friends told deputies that Shoemake said he was running away from home. The sheriff's office said Shoemake's destination is unknown, but has family in Tennessee.

Shoemake is described to be a white male, around 5'' tall and weighs approximately 120 pounds. Shoemake has blonde hair and hazel eyes, deputies say.

Anyone with information on Shoemake's whereabouts is asked to call the Lincoln County Sheriff's Office since 704-732-9050.

