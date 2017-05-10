Assault charges dismissed against Iredell County detective

Charges were dropped for a detective with the Iredell County Sheriff's Office that was accused of assault in March.

A prosecutor, who was brought in from another county, dismissed the charges against Dummett Wednesday afternoon, according to the Iredell County Courthouse.

Detective Michael Dummett was arrested for assault and was then terminated from his job with the Iredell County Sheriff's Office March 13.

Deputies say Dummett worked in the narcotics unit at the Iredell County Sheriff's Office. Dummett has also worked as a police officer in Salisbury and as the police chief in Stallings, where he was investigated on a complaint.

RELATED: Police chief placed on administrative leave during investigation

Copyright 2017 WBTV. All rights reserved.