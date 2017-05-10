16th Annual Belk Bowl Will Be Played On Friday, December 29th, 2017

Charlotte, N.C. – The Charlotte Sports Foundation announced today that the 2017 Belk Bowl will be played on Friday, December 29, with a 1:00 p.m. EST kickoff. The game, celebrating its 16th year, will be televised nationally on the ESPN family of networks.

College football’s only bowl game to call the Carolinas home, the Belk Bowl has long-term partnerships in place with Belk, ESPN, the Atlantic Coast Conference and the Southeastern Conference, all through 2019. The game is played at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, N.C. Belk has been the title sponsor of the Belk Bowl since 2011, working to help increase the Bowl’s visibility both regionally and nationally.

“We are very excited to announce the 2017 Belk Bowl will lead into the New Year’s weekend on Friday, December 29th,” said Will Webb, Belk Bowl Executive Director. “We look forward to continuing our tradition of showcasing the city of Charlotte to fans at the game from both conferences, and viewers worldwide though our television partner ESPN.”

“We are very proud to host the Belk Bowl in Charlotte for the 16th straight year,” said Johnny Harris, Chairman of the Charlotte Sports Foundation. “With over $220 million in economic impact to the city of Charlotte and the surrounding region, the Belk Bowl is a cornerstone in Charlotte’s rich sports history.”

Individual public tickets for the 2017 Belk Bowl will go on sale in the fall.

The Belk 2-Pack Ticket Package is available now. Fans who purchase the Belk 2-Pack will guarantee the same seat location for both the Belk College Kickoff Game and the Belk Bowl. The 2017 Belk College Kickoff Game will be played on Saturday, September 2nd and features the South Carolina Gamecocks facing the NC State Wolfpack to open the 2017 college football season.

Press release provided by Raycom Sports