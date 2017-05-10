Fatal crash reported in Iredell County

At least one person is dead in a serious crash in Iredell County Wednesday afternoon, according to the North Carolina State Highway Patrol.

The wreck occurred around 2 p.m. near Highway 152 just outside of China Grove, troopers said.

Highway Patrol said the crash happened near the Iredell County and Rowan County line.

No other information has been released.

