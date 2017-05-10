Alexander County teen shot at early morning gathering

A 15-year-old boy is recovering after suffering a gunshot wound to the abdomen early Wednesday morning near Taylorsville.

Sheriff Chris Bowman says the teen, along with at least four other teens, were in a shed around 4 a.m. behind a home on Zeb Watts Road. "They were playing a game of some sort," the sheriff said.

The teen grabbed at a 9mm pistol on a swivel chair and it went off. Authorities say there were three weapons in all in the shed at the time of the shooting.

Deputies also found drug paraphernalia and bottles of alcohol.

Bowman says investigators are working to find out what exactly happened and who owned what. Statements to deputies indicate the teens may have thought the weapons were unloaded.

No one has been charged yet but the investigation is just beginning, the sheriff says. As for the teen, the sheriff says he had surgery this morning and is expected to recover. His name has not been released.

