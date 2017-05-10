WBTV Speak Out Editorial: National Foster Care Month

“Speak Out” is an expression of opinion from the Editorial Board of WBTV, and is presented by General Manager, Scott Dempsey.

At the end of 2016, North Carolina had more than 10,500 children in its Foster Care System.

These children need a home, a place where they will receive the love and support they so desperately need.

May is National Foster Care Month, an opportunity to celebrate those who share their homes and hearts with

children who need a safe place. It’s also an opportunity for us to invite you to consider fostering a child. It will

certainly change their life for the better, and it just might change yours.

Full fostering may not be for everyone, but there are many ways you can contribute. North Carolina’s foster system

needs volunteers. You can serve as a mentor or a guardian ad litem who advocates for the welfare of the child through the court system.

Learn more at the website for North Carolina Health and Human Services or at Adopt U.S. Kids.org.

