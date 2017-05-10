Warning issued for Burke County jury duty scam

Burke County residents reported getting calls from someone deputies say is a scamster.

Citizens say a person claiming to be Sgt. Jackson with the Burke County Sheriff's Office calls and instructs them to send payment for missing jury duty.

The caller reportedly asks the residents to go to a CVS Pharmacy or Rite Aid and obtain green dot cards, provide their credit card information or submit money.

"This or any similar request is a scam," deputies say.

