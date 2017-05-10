Something in the water? Local middle school has tons of twins

It’s hard to say what’s an average number of twins to have in one school. But it’s probably safe to say West Alexander Middle School in Taylorsville has way more than most.

The school’s track coach, Danny Brown, was the first to notice that twins were growing on trees at the school. Brown has 3 sets of twins just on his track team, and one set of quadruplets.

“I didn’t realize we had that many on the team,” Brown said. Recently Brown called out all of the twins just to divide the team up for drills. That’s when he noticed, they just kept coming.

“Then it hit me, we’ve got something special here,” Brown said.

Four sets of multiples on one track team is special indeed, but the school’s twin population doesn’t stop there.

Alexander Middle also has 4 other sets of twins. Is something in the water?

It might just be, because the twin phenomenon doesn’t stop with students. The school’s baseball coach has twin sons attending Wake Forest. The school counselor has twin girls in elementary school. And just last week, a teacher gave birth to two perfect twin babies.

Eleven sets up multiples all associated with just one school. The water would be an unlikely source, but just to be on the safe side, if you only want to have one baby, might be best not to drink it.

